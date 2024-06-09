JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,519 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $29.33. 9,661,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,362,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

