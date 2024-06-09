Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $135,900.28 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,507.04 or 1.00020254 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001060 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00095966 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00127994 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $133,468.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.