Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $130,839.01 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00010697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,730.23 or 1.00008446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012327 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00096186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00127994 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $133,468.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

