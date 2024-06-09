Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $328,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 45,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,811,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,068,000 after purchasing an additional 86,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.08. 5,111,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,428. The company has a market capitalization of $353.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

