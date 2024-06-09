Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,071,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,532,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after purchasing an additional 498,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,908,000 after purchasing an additional 975,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,285,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $147.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average is $154.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

