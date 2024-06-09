JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 253,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 739,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,842,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JPM traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.95. 6,964,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,475,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.82. The firm has a market cap of $574.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

