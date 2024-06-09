Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Kenon Stock Down 0.9 %

KEN opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Kenon has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter.

Kenon Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kenon

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $3.80 per share. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s payout ratio is currently -92.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Kenon by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Kenon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,892 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 14.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Stories

