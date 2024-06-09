Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ KINS opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480,000.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.23.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $35.77 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.