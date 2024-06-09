KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $765.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $630.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $740.15.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $768.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $791.96. The company has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $716.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

