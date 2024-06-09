Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,675,516 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 121,441 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 17.6% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $148,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $708,471,000 after acquiring an additional 542,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,219,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SEA by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $167,341,000 after purchasing an additional 420,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SEA by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after buying an additional 2,634,327 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $72.47. 4,371,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,449.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

