Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

KRNT opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 97.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

