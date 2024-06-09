KPP Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KPP Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.2% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. 34,085,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,563,780. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.