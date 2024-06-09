KPP Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KPP Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after buying an additional 2,294,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

