KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KPP Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.89. 2,596,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,617. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

