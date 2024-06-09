KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 2.7% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 31,933,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,006,952. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

