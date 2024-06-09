KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $266.87. The company had a trading volume of 117,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

