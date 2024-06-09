KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. 13,665,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,074,232. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.