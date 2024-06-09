KPP Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KPP Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Oracle by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Oracle by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.92. 11,544,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,887,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $132.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.