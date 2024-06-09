Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Lantheus worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $5,716,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,928 shares of company stock worth $2,530,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNTH traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.90. 651,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,413. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

