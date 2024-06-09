Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) is Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,887 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education makes up approximately 8.8% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.27% of Laureate Education worth $27,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 33.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

In other news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $97,158.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at $762,149.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock valued at $31,080,297. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Laureate Education stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 775,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

