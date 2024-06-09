Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 289 ($3.70) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGEN. Barclays cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.30) to GBX 325 ($4.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 301 ($3.86).
Legal & General Group Trading Down 1.7 %
In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £2,430.78 ($3,114.39). In other news, insider Jeff Davies sold 220,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.11), for a total transaction of £536,801.58 ($687,766.28). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £2,430.78 ($3,114.39). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,941 shares of company stock valued at $729,572 and sold 324,303 shares valued at $79,322,614. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
