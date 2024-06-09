Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ LXEO opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $568.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.33.
Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.
