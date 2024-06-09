Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires 115,000 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 109.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 0.7% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 88,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 72,195 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,974.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 243,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 231,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.58. 1,250,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,231. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

