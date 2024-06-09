Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,046 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,918,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,995,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

