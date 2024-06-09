Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Regency Centers worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,242,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 22.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,914,000 after purchasing an additional 964,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,077,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,350,000 after purchasing an additional 388,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $61.24. 936,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REG. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

