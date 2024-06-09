Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $6.48 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 101.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,095 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

