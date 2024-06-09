Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 0.8% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.93. 1,230,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,475. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.60.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

