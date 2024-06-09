Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $24.93 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,146 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,932,000. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 122.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 101,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 46,497 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. 20,213,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,885,814. The firm has a market cap of $530.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.