Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $8.48 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 123,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.93. 5,371,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

