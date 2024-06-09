Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases 97,500 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for 0.5% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Equity Residential worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. 2,168,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.