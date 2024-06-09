Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,907,000 after buying an additional 77,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allstate by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after buying an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,109,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.06. 1,351,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,280. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.90. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

