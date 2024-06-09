Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 600,000 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.81. 8,267,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,670. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

