Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.98. 1,722,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,258. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $154.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

