Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Takes $798,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Commercial Metals comprises 1.8% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 154,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 101,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 100,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 2.0 %

CMC traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. 657,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,983. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

