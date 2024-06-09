Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,115 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

MAR stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,131. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $170.03 and a one year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

