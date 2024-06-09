Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded down $5.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.86. 4,031,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

