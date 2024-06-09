Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $283,276.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,066,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,486,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,724 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.33. 792,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,872. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $142.73 and a one year high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.63.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

