Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,857 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of SHW stock traded down $12.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.95. 3,302,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,946. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

