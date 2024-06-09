Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,423 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.23. 1,305,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,343. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.