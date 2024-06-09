Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.09. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

