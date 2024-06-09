M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes comprises approximately 2.3% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $35,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

M/I Homes stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.91. The stock had a trading volume of 147,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

