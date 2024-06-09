MaidSafeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,980.92 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $292.03 million and approximately $1,980.92 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00000996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 421,562,780 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.