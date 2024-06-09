MANEKI (MANEKI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38.52 Million

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, MANEKI has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. MANEKI has a total market capitalization of $105.58 million and approximately $38.52 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANEKI token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MANEKI

MANEKI’s launch date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00954043 USD and is down -24.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $35,779,831.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars.

