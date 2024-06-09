Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.86.

NYSE MRO opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after buying an additional 9,504,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,604 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

