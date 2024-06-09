Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 893,852 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Match Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,909. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

