MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $338.25

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.25 ($4.33) and traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.74). MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.74), with a volume of 17,023 shares traded.

MaxCyte Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £386.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,321.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 338.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 359.66.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In other news, insider John Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.65), for a total transaction of £22,050 ($28,251.12). Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

