Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 32,612 shares during the quarter. Maximus accounts for about 1.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 61.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Maximus by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.08. 179,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,083. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $82.98. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

