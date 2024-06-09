MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.98

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.98 and traded as low as $5.36. MBIA shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 393,354 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MBIA Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MBIA in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in MBIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

