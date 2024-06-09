Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $92.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $83.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,459 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after buying an additional 1,026,274 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

