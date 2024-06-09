MetisDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $379.80 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $66.79 or 0.00096160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $379.80 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 66.82920353 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $10,439,783.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

